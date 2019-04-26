Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

T-shirt from plastic bottles

In a novel move to reduce plastic and electronic waste, the Jharkhand Pollution Control Board, in association with the Environment Club of India, has decided to produce T-shirts and mineral oil from recycled plastic bottles. A delegation from the Environment Club of India will soon visit Ranchi to explore the feasibility of launching the project in the city. Officials said local Self Help Groups (SHGs) would also be roped in to implement the project. They said one T-shirt will be produced by recycling 16 used plastic bottles. They said 10 acres of land would be required to set up the recycling plant and process of identifying the site is currently on.

Govt to adopt high schools

Setting sights on taking the state’s education system to new heights, the Jharkhand government, in a joint venture with private organizations, has decided to adopt high schools and Plus 2 schools and even arrange smart classes for students. The initiative is primarily aimed at upgrading high schools in the state by providing high-tech learning props to students as are seen in private schools. A proposal has also been mooted to not only arrange smart classes for students but also appoint teachers. Dhanbad Municipal Corporation has evinced its interest in adopting schools. All expenses will be borne by the organization which volunteers to adopt schools.

Rock gig to attract young voters

In an initiative aimed at drawing young voters in large numbers to poll booths, the district administration of Ranchi has decided to organise a rock concert in the city. The concert would be themed on the slogan, ‘My Voice, My Vote’. The event, to be held at the auditorium of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on April 27, would pit local rock bands against one another. The district administration also plans to roll out a car rally — themed on the slogan, ‘Rally to Vote’ — at the Morhabadi ground on April 28.

Cleanliness lessons from Indore

A delegation of Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) will soon visit Indore to learn how civic officials there manage to keep the city clean. Indore topped a recent nationwide cleanliness survey conducted by various organizations. Despite Indore being home to 25 lakh more people than Ranchi, the civic officials there have managed to keep the city squeaky clean without soliciting the support of any private agencies. While RMC, despite roping in a private agency for garbage collection, has failed to meet basic cleanliness standards.