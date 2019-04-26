TMC man pours acid in wife’s mouth for not casting vote for party

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A woman in Bengal’s Murshidabad district was beaten up and acid poured into her mouth allegedly by her Trinamool supporter husband and in-laws on Tuesday for not casting vote in favour of the ruling party.

Ansura Bibi, in her mid-forties, was taken to a local healthcare unit from where she was shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Doctors have kept Ansura, who has suffered tracheal burns, under medical observation for the next 48 hours.

In a police complaint, her son said his mother was dragged by her hair and beaten up before acid was poured into her mouth. The police said a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Rupsan said the atrocity by his family members took place soon after his mother returned to their home from a polling booth on Tuesday afternoon.