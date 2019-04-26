Home Nation

TMC man pours acid in wife’s mouth for not casting vote for party

In a police complaint, her son said his mother was dragged by her hair and beaten up before acid was poured into her mouth

Published: 26th April 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

acidattack-Meerut

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A woman in Bengal’s Murshidabad district was beaten up and acid poured into her mouth allegedly by her Trinamool supporter husband and in-laws on Tuesday for not casting vote in favour of the ruling party.

Ansura Bibi, in her mid-forties, was taken to a local healthcare unit from where she was shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Doctors have kept Ansura, who has suffered tracheal burns, under medical observation for the next 48 hours.

In a police complaint, her son said his mother was dragged by her hair and beaten up before acid was poured into her mouth. The police said a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Rupsan said the atrocity by his family members took place soon after his mother returned to their home from a polling booth on Tuesday afternoon.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Trinamool Domestic abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp