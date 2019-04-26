Ujiarpur youth roots for development, though caste still an important factor 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

UJIARPUR/SAMASTIPUR: Nationalism and development are two important factors, and so is caste, in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar’s Samastipur district that will see a battle between allies-turned-rivals this time. It’s a straight fight between heads of two political parties — state BJP chief Nityanand Rai and RLSP chief Upendra Kushawaha, a former minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Interestingly, both Rai and Kushwaha, being residents of Vaishali district, are ‘outsiders’. It’s the caste factor that has made them come here.

All the six Assembly seats falling under this constituency are equally dominated by Yadavs and Kushwahas. Expectedly, the voters are split on caste lines, though they are also keen to test the development credentials of the contestants. Mohan Kumar Kushwaha, driver of a pick-up van that transports vegetables to Patna, says, “Youths want jobs, farmers want irrigation facility and common citizen, health and education facilities. Here, all these are for the name’s sake only.”

But Ramadhar Rai, an influential local resident, feels caste arithmetic will decide the outcome. “Sitting MP Nityanand Rai has the advantage of being a Yadav. If his caste men are polarised and vote for him, his victory can’t be doubted.”

Manish Kumar, owner of a garment showroom in Samastipur, and Sukesh Rai of Ujiarpur give the thumbs up to Rai for “doing far better than previous MPs” in terms of development. Roads, electricity and other schemes were launched here on time and 80% of them were completed.

On the other hand, Anish Kumar and Vipul Kumar of Bibhutipur say Kushwaha will get votes not only of his caste men but also of minorities and Dalits. “Caste equations are in Kushwaha’s favour. Voting on caste lines will decide the result,” says Raghuvir Das.

Alok Ranjan, 20, a first time-voter, contradicts Das saying “youths here trust (PM Narendra) Modi”. Shiv Shanker Rai, 22, who is doing graduation from a college in Muzaffarpur, echoes him. “It is Nitish and Modi’s joint effort that has given us electricity and roads in rural areas.” His friend Mohd Atif concurs: “Not fear factor, the development factor will move the voters this time.”

The underdog

While supporters of Rai and Kushwaha debate on their chances, the Left candidate might prove to be an underdog. For, the region has been a Communist stronghold in the past and might see their resurgence