Home Nation

Ujiarpur youth roots for development, though caste still an important factor 

Interestingly, both Rai and Kushwaha, being residents of Vaishali district, are ‘outsiders’. It’s the caste factor that has made them come here. 

Published: 26th April 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

UJIARPUR/SAMASTIPUR: Nationalism and development are two important factors, and so is caste, in Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar’s Samastipur district that will see a battle between allies-turned-rivals this time. It’s a straight fight between heads of two political parties — state BJP chief Nityanand Rai and RLSP chief Upendra Kushawaha, a former minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Interestingly, both Rai and Kushwaha, being residents of Vaishali district, are ‘outsiders’. It’s the caste factor that has made them come here. 

All the six Assembly seats falling under this constituency are equally dominated by Yadavs and Kushwahas. Expectedly, the voters are split on caste lines, though they are also keen to test the development credentials of the contestants. Mohan Kumar Kushwaha, driver of a pick-up van that transports vegetables to Patna, says, “Youths want jobs, farmers want irrigation facility and common citizen, health and education facilities. Here, all these are for the name’s sake only.”
But Ramadhar Rai, an influential local resident, feels caste arithmetic will decide the outcome. “Sitting MP Nityanand Rai has the advantage of being a Yadav. If his caste men are polarised and vote for him, his victory can’t be doubted.” 

Manish Kumar, owner of a garment showroom in Samastipur, and Sukesh Rai of Ujiarpur give the thumbs up to Rai for “doing far better than previous MPs” in terms of development. Roads, electricity and other schemes were launched here on time and 80% of them were completed.  

On the other hand, Anish Kumar and Vipul Kumar of Bibhutipur say Kushwaha will get votes not only of his caste men but also of minorities and Dalits. “Caste equations are in Kushwaha’s favour. Voting on caste lines will decide the result,” says Raghuvir Das.

Alok Ranjan, 20, a first time-voter, contradicts Das saying “youths here trust (PM Narendra) Modi”. Shiv Shanker Rai, 22, who is doing graduation from a college in Muzaffarpur, echoes him. “It is Nitish and Modi’s joint effort that has given us electricity and roads in rural areas.” His friend Mohd Atif concurs: “Not fear factor, the development factor will move the voters this time.” 

The underdog
While supporters of Rai and Kushwaha debate on their chances, the Left candidate might prove to be an underdog. For, the region has been a Communist stronghold in the past and might see their resurgence 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ujiarpur Bihar BJP Nityanand Rai RLSP Upendra Kushawaha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp