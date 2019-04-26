Home Nation

US envoy launches initiative to help India's corporate sector in fight against TB

The initiative supports the Indian government's ambitious goal of eliminating TB by 2025, which would be five years ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goal.

Published: 26th April 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US envoy to India Kenneth I Juster on Thursday launched a new initiative designed to help India's corporate sector in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

The initiative supports the Indian government's ambitious goal of eliminating TB by 2025, which would be five years ahead of the UN's Sustainable Development Goal.

It creates a shared platform for corporations committed to ending TB in India.

The event was held in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the US Embassy said in a statement.

"This platform will recognise corporations for their commitment and contributions to ending TB, and link them with the resources they need to better plan and implement TB programs," it said.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, with support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is scheduled to sign a new Workplace Policy Framework for TB in the coming weeks, which will create a shared understanding of how companies can contribute to control TB in the workplace.

As part of this effort, the USAID is launching a 'TB Pledge' to encourage the private sector to increase resources to combat TB, raise awareness of TB as a curable disease, and ultimately, improve TB health outcomes, the statement read.

This pledge will contain several tiers, based on a company's level of commitment to adopt a TB workplace policy, implement TB workplace programs, and fund TB programs through corporate social responsibility resources.

"The US is proud to be working with the Indian government to bring the corporate sector and civil society together to eradicate this devastating but curable disease.

Indian companies can play a key role in assuring a healthy India.

We ask all of you here today to get involved in the fight against TB through the TB pledge," Juster said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US envoy TB Tuberculosis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp