30 per cent of poll code violations registered in BJP-ruled UP, says Election Commission

Published: 27th April 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and BJP President Amit Shah. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing a fierce political battle in this political season, topped the list of states which registered cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, according to data from the Election Commission of India (EC).

Of the total of 50 violations listed by the EC as major cases, UP accounted for 133 cases, nearly 30%.  

A majority of the violations relate to controversial remarks by political leaders cutting across all political parties. Other violations include misuse of social media platforms during the campaign.

In UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has been mentioned in 12 cases of alleged violations. Final decisions by the EC are awaited in several of these cases.

The MCC came into force after the announcement of the general election scheduled on March 10. While UP tops the list, neighbouring Bihar registered only 8 such cases. 

Among the southern states, Kerala has registered 39 violations while Tamil Nadu registered only 6 cases.
A senior EC official, however, said that the list which the EC put out on its website on Friday, was not complete.

The poll panel has also received over 1.25 lakh complaints through mobile application Cvigil.

