Bad news for Mayawati as CBI begins probe into UP sugar mills divestment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auguring bad news for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during her tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The investigative agency has registered an FIR and six preliminary enquiries to probe the alleged irregularities, sources said. Officials said the sale of mills during 2011-12 had caused the state exchequer a loss of Rs 1,179 crore. Mayawati was the Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012.

However, the federal agency has not named any official of the Uttar Pradesh government or any politician in the FIR.

Officials said, seven individuals, who had allegedly submitted forged documents during the purchase of the UP State Sugar Corporation Ltd mills, have been booked by the agency.

On April 12 last year, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sought a CBI investigation into the sale of the 21 sugar mills, and forgery and cheating in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmi Ganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki.

The Lucknow Police was probing the case before it was taken over by the CBI.