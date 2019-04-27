Bhopal diary: MP BJP chief calls terror ‘symbol of love’

Anuraag Singh By

MP BJP chief calls terror ‘symbol of love’

A slip of tongue by BJP state president Rakesh Singh has caused embarrassment to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh. Singh, the three-time sitting MP from Jabalpur seat and the BJP candidate from the same seat, left his party members red-faced, saying terrorism symbolises love, penance and sacrifice. A video showing Singh’s speech before BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination procession in Bhopal on Tuesday went viral on Wednesday. BJP state spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal, however, played down the matter calling the utterance as a slip of tongue. “It was a slip of tongue by the state party chief. He actually meant to say the colour saffron symbolizes love, penance and sacrifice.”

Cops pay homage to Karkare

Hurt by the recent remarks by 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal seat Pragya Singh Thakur against the late Hemant Karkare, retired police personnel held a candle light vigil at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Thursday to express solidarity with the Mumbai ATS chief. The former officers, included DGP SC Tripathi, who said, “We’re deeply hurt by Pragya’s statement against a martyr, who was awarded Ashok Chakra for his bravery. So we decided to gather here and protest.” Hemant Karkare, a hero to Mumbaikars, laid down his life after he was shot by Pakistani terrorists who attacked the city on November 26, 2008.

Pragya wins over another Pragya

The May 12 voting for the prestigious Bhopal Lok Sabha seat is still a fortnight away, but the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and firebrand Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has already won a mini-battle of sorts. Pragya’s namesake and independent candidate Pragya Thakur, a resident of Bhopal North assembly segment’s Peer Gate area has withdrawn her nomination papers in support of the saffron party candidate. After withdrawal of the nomination, the BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur honoured her namesake with a saffron scarf.

‘Book Pragya for her comments’

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s troubles don’t seem to be ending. A private complaint has been filed in a Gwalior court demanding that the BJP candidate from Bhopal be booked for sedition over her remarks against 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare. The court has fixed May 6 as the date for recording statements in the matter. “In the complaint, it has been requested to book Thakur for her insulting remarks about martyr Hemant Karkare, who was honoured posthumously with Ashok Chakra,” said Gwalior-based advocate Umesh Bohre, who lodged the complaint against the Pragya. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday submitted a complaint to Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer saying Thakur had violated the Election Commission’s directive banning invoking the armed forces during her election campaign.