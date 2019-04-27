Home Nation

Bhopal diary: MP BJP chief calls terror ‘symbol of love’

A slip of tongue by BJP state president Rakesh Singh has caused embarrassment to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

MP BJP chief calls terror ‘symbol of love’

A slip of tongue by BJP state president Rakesh Singh has caused embarrassment to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh. Singh, the three-time sitting MP from Jabalpur seat and the BJP candidate from the same seat, left his party members red-faced, saying terrorism symbolises love, penance and sacrifice. A video showing Singh’s speech before BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination procession in Bhopal on Tuesday went viral on Wednesday. BJP state spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal, however, played down the matter calling the utterance as a slip of tongue. “It was a slip of tongue by the state party chief. He actually meant to say the colour saffron symbolizes love, penance and sacrifice.”

Cops pay homage to Karkare

Hurt by the recent remarks by 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal seat Pragya Singh Thakur against the late Hemant Karkare, retired police personnel held a candle light vigil at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Thursday to express solidarity with the Mumbai ATS chief. The former officers, included DGP SC Tripathi, who said, “We’re deeply hurt by Pragya’s statement against a martyr, who was awarded Ashok Chakra for his bravery. So we decided to gather here and protest.” Hemant Karkare, a hero to Mumbaikars, laid down his life after he was shot by Pakistani terrorists who attacked the city on November 26, 2008.

Pragya wins over another Pragya

The May 12 voting for the prestigious Bhopal Lok Sabha seat is still a fortnight away, but the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and firebrand Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has already won a mini-battle of sorts. Pragya’s namesake and independent candidate Pragya Thakur, a resident of Bhopal North assembly segment’s Peer Gate area has withdrawn her nomination papers in support of the saffron party candidate. After withdrawal of the nomination, the BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur honoured her namesake with a saffron scarf. 

‘Book Pragya for her comments’ 

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s troubles don’t seem to be ending. A private complaint has been filed in a Gwalior court demanding that the BJP candidate from Bhopal be booked for sedition over her remarks against 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare. The court has fixed May 6 as the date for recording statements in the matter. “In the complaint, it has been requested to book Thakur for her insulting remarks about martyr Hemant Karkare, who was honoured posthumously with Ashok Chakra,” said Gwalior-based advocate Umesh Bohre, who lodged the complaint against the Pragya. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday submitted a complaint to Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer saying Thakur had violated the Election Commission’s directive banning invoking the armed forces during her election campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur Rakesh Singh Hemant Karkare SC Tripathi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LS Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp