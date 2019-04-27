Central forces at 98 per cent of polling booths in West Bengal
In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, 98 per cent of the polling booths will be manned by the central police forces.
The eastern state received an additional 228 companies of central police forces. A total of 552 companies will be deployed on April 29. As many as 324 companies were deployed in the third phase.
The Lok Sabha constituencies that go to polls are Asansol, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bardhaman Purba, Bolpur, Birbhum, Behrampur, Krishnagar and Ranaghat.
According to sources in the Bengal election commission, the special arrangement will be made for Asansol and each and every polling booth there is likely to be manned by the central forces.