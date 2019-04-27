Home Nation

Central forces at 98 per cent of polling booths in West Bengal

 In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, 98 per cent of the polling booths will be manned by the central police forces.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, 98 per cent of the polling booths will be manned by the central police forces.

The eastern state received an additional 228 companies of central police forces. A total of 552 companies will be deployed on April 29. As many as 324 companies were deployed in the third phase.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Lok Sabha constituencies that go to polls are Asansol, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bardhaman Purba, Bolpur, Birbhum, Behrampur, Krishnagar and Ranaghat.

According to sources in the Bengal election commission, the special arrangement will be made for Asansol and each and every polling booth there is likely to be manned by the central forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp