Eight dead, 16 injured in Chhattisgarh road accident

By ANI

BALRAMPUR: At least eight people died while 16 others were injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in met with an accident in Amera village of Balrampur district here on Friday, police said.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"Seven people died on spot. One was brought dead to a hospital. On being asked, passengers have told us that the driver was drunk. We are investigating if he had consumed alcohol," Additional SP Surguja said while speaking to media persons here.

The injured are being treated at Ambikapur district hospital. An FIR has been registered in the case.