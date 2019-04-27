GoAir's A320 neo aircraft suffers technical glitch, diverted to Nagpur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a "technical glitch" in the pressurisation system, according to the airline.

The A320 neo aircraft, which was flying from Bengaluru, is being inspected in Nagpur.

In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot "suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system" and that the aircraft had a normal landing.

"Aircraft is being inspected and will be released for service as soon as it is ready," it added.

The airline also said the 151 passengers have been provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.