Himachal ex-Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhu destroyed party: Virbhadra Singh

Published: 27th April 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAHAN: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday accused erstwhile state Congress president Sukhvinder Sukhu of destroying the party.

Singh alleged that Sukhu did not do any good for the Congress and "broke the party and destroyed its traditions" when the latter headed the party.

The former chief minister also praised present Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore for strengthening the party, saying many important leaders and workers were brought into the party fold during Rathore's short tenure.

Singh was in Sirmaur district to address two rallies in Sangrah and Shillai in support of Shimla Congress candidate Dhaniram Shandil.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh claimed people of the state were facing numerous problems as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had no control over the bureaucracy.

The state administration is in a mess and there seems to be "no control" over it by its political boss.

The government is not working as per the aspirations of the common people, Singh alleged.

Singh detailed the development projects in Sirmaur district that were completed or initiated during his tenure as chief minister. All the four Lok Sabha seats of the state goes to polls in the last phase on May 19.

