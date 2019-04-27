Home Nation

Hit failed Modi government for a sixer, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Published: 27th April 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricketer-turned-politician and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday said the Narendra Modi government only worked for a few affluent people and asked people to oust it with a "sixer".

Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.

"Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country, because you were always busy doing chowkidari of the Ambanis and Adanis," Sidhu claimed.

"You promised two crore jobs but could create only 8 lakh jobs in the past five years. Look At China. Its GDP growth is 6.2 per cent but it created 70 lakh jobs in five years. Our GDP growth is 8 per cent but you could create only 8 lakh jobs," he told the crowd.

"The time has come to hit a sixer and dispatch these people (government) out of the state," he said.

He said the Congress had given the nation five 'Gandhis' while the BJP had given the country three 'Modis'.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Nirav, Lalit and Narendra Modi," Sidhu claimed.

Criticising demonetisation as a scam, Sidhu said the government banned smaller denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and brought in a Rs 2000 note, whereas the practice in other countries was to ban higher denomination notes and leave the smaller ones.

Deora said PM Modi, in his rally, did not mention ally Shiv Sena even once.

Deora said the BJP-Sena alliance would not last till the Assembly polls slated for later this year.

Among those who attended the rally was film star Sanjay Dutt.

Earlier on April 22, the Election Commission had banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct.

