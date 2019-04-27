Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP candidate escapes knife attack in Bengal

The BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Purulia Lok Sabha constituency had a narrow escape after a youth ran out of a lane and attacked him with a knife.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Purulia Lok Sabha constituency had a narrow escape after a youth ran out of a lane and attacked him with a knife.

Jyotirmoy Mahato ducked and dodged the attack. The attacker missed Mahato and the knife injured another local BJP leader Shaligram Mahato, who was walking beside the candidate.

Mahato alleged the attacker was sent by the Trinamool leaders because they realised the BJP would bag a victory in Purulia. But, Trinamool secretary Nabendu Mahali said the attack on Mahato was masterminded by the CPI-M.

“In this area, the CPI-M and the BJP are fighting to defeat each other. The saffron brigade’s prime enemy is the CPI-M in the area,’’ he said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am when Mahato was campaigning at Kotshila area.

“I was walking along the road as part of Janasampark Yatra. I saw a youth running towards me with a knife. He was about to pounce on me. Sensing trouble, I ducked and dodged him,’’ said Mahato.

Shaligram, the member of local panchayat samity, was walking beside Mahato.

“As I ducked, the knife hit Shaligram’s neck,’’ said Mahato.

Shaligram was taken to a local healthcare centre from where he was shifted to the district hospital.

The BJP supporters caught hold of the attacker and thrashed him before he was handed over to the local police.  

