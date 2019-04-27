Manipur Christian school burnt down after disciplinary action against students

By Online Desk

KAKCHING (Manipur): A Christian missionary school in Sugnu of Manipur's Kakching district, one of the oldest in the state, was burnt down on April 25 night, a few days after school authorities suspended six of its students for indiscipline.

The incident took place at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Sugnu, the second oldest Catholic school in Manipur. "A total of 10 rooms have been destroyed, two of them had important documents, files and equipment," school Principal Rev Fr Dominic said.

The Principal said that school authorities had initiated disciplinary action on six students a week ago but were allowed to attend classes. "We have been discussing that the cause of the burning down could be a negotiation with a local student organisation as they did not like the correctional measure we had taken against some students. They wanted the punishment quashed," he said.

The Principal said one of the reprimanded students took to social media to allegedly post abusive content about the school and the class teacher.

Meanwhile, Manipur Minister Letpao Haokip said: "This is an act of extremists. A students organisation is burning down a school. I condemn the act. Whoever is involved in this act will be booked and punished. I will help in the reconstruction of school so that students do not lose an academic year."

(With agency inputs)