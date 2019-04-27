Pune court to take decision on Varavara Rao's temporary bail plea on April 29

By ANI

PUNE: The order on temporary bail plea of Varavara Rao, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, will be given by the Pune Session court on April 29.

Rao had filed for a temporary bail plea following the death of his sister-in-law on April 22. He requested a bail from April 29 to May 4, in order to attend certain post-death rituals in Hyderabad.

The Court had heard the matter on April 25 and decided to pronounce its decision on April 29. However, the prosecution argued that there are serious allegations against Rao and he may escape if allowed to go out on bail.

The prosecution quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Hyderabad Intelligence branch, who in a letter to Joint Commissioner in Pune had said, "If Rao is allowed to travel to Telangana, then there are possibilities that he might escape from police custody."

The SP in his letter had also mentioned possibilities of an attack on police escort accompanying him. "There is no ritual in Telangana that he has to attend since the son of deceased is alive," he had said.

Hence, Rao should not be released on bail, the prosecution added. Rao was arrested in November last year in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence by Pune Police.