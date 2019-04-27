Home Nation

Pune court to take decision on Varavara Rao's temporary bail plea on April 29

Rao was arrested in November last year in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence by Pune Police. 

Published: 27th April 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao is a revolutionary writer, poet, journalist and activist from Telangana, India. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: The order on temporary bail plea of Varavara Rao, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, will be given by the Pune Session court on April 29.

Rao had filed for a temporary bail plea following the death of his sister-in-law on April 22. He requested a bail from April 29 to May 4, in order to attend certain post-death rituals in Hyderabad.

The Court had heard the matter on April 25 and decided to pronounce its decision on April 29. However, the prosecution argued that there are serious allegations against Rao and he may escape if allowed to go out on bail.

The prosecution quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Hyderabad Intelligence branch, who in a letter to Joint Commissioner in Pune had said, "If Rao is allowed to travel to Telangana, then there are possibilities that he might escape from police custody."

The SP in his letter had also mentioned possibilities of an attack on police escort accompanying him. "There is no ritual in Telangana that he has to attend since the son of deceased is alive," he had said.

Hence, Rao should not be released on bail, the prosecution added. Rao was arrested in November last year in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence by Pune Police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune court Varavara Rao Bhima Koregaon violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp