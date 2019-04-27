Home Nation

Raj Babbar takes jibe at Mamata, asks how she knew PM Modi's kurta size

Modi in a recent interview claimed that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition including Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 27th April 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who the Prime Minister claimed gifted him kurtas and sweets, senior Congress leader Raj Babbar wondered how the Trinamool Congress leader knew the size of Modi's kurta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a recent interview claimed that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition including Mamata Banerjee, who sent personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him.

"Two products from West Bengal are famous across the world. One is sweets made of cottage cheese and another is the 'kurta'. But till date, Mamata ji has not sent these two to us or anyone else. If she wants to gift them, she sends it to only one person. So you can understand that she knows the size of a kurta. Earlier, we used to raise questions if the size of his chest is 56 inches or not," Babbar said here in a press conference.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Mamata didi saal me aaj bhi mujhe ek-do kurte wo khud select karne jati hain (Even today Mamata didi herself selects one-two Kurtas for me in the year). She sends one-two Kurtas for me. Even Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sends sweets to me three-four times in a year especially from Dhaka. When Mamata didi got to know this, then she also started sending sweets for me one or two times in a year," the Prime Minister had said in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar.

Interestingly, Mamata has mostly been critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and has openly opposed their various initiatives including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

READ| Mamata Banerjee bashes PM Modi over 'kurta-sweets' remark

Last week, Mamata had accused Prime Minister Modi of causing hardships to the people through demonetisation and said the electorate in West Bengal will pay back by not casting a "single vote" for him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha elections India elections 2019 Raj Babbar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp