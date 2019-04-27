Home Nation

Jinnah too played a role in India's freedom, development: Shatrughan  

Published: 27th April 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha . (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said that Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah was part of the Congress family and praised him for his role in independence and development.

Addressing a public rally in Sausar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, Sinha said the Congress belonged to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi.

"These leaders had played the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here," he said.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath declined to comment on the development, saying that he has not heard Sinha's speech.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Sinha for the remark.

Sinha is contesting the general elections as a Congress candidate from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat where he will face Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

