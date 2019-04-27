TMC denies charges of political match-fixing with BJP

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC Saturday denied charges of political match-fixing with BJP and said that it is the only opposition force which has suffered the most for opposing the saffron party and its policies.

"The allegations are simply baseless. We have been constantly fighting against BJP and RSS in the country and for that we had suffered a lot. But that has not deterred us from fighting against BJP," Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

His comment follows allegations by CPI-M state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra that TMC and BJP are engaged in political match-fixing and word about it has been made public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Modi during an interview earlier this week had said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is among his most severe critics, sends him Bengali sweets and kurtas, which she chooses personally, every year.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had criticised Modi for going public about the giftS saying he had made a "political issue" of the "courtesy" shown by her.

Mishra had earlier called TMC a "Trojan horse of BJP" in the opposition camp and said both it and BJP are hand in gloves in Bengal and have tried to polarize elections in Bengal.

Banerjee had been trying to bring together the opposition parties to fight the BJP and had organised a united opposition rally in the city in January.

Chatterjee said "The CPI(M) has lost its base in Bengal. The Left leaders and cadres are joining BJP in Bengal on a regular basis. They have sold their flags to BJP, just like they did in Tripura".

BJP along with ally IPFT had ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front in Tripura in March 2018.

The senior TMC leader accused Election Commission of not acting impartially and working as per instruction of its "BJP bosses".

"The kind of comment EC special police observer is making is shameful. He is acting as per the orders of his BJP bosses," he said.

Trinamool Congress had last week written to the Chief Election Commissioner urging him to recall or cancel the appointment of Ajay V Nayak as special observer in Bengal in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections for his comments on West Bengal.

Nayak had told newsmen after the second phase of polling that the situation in the state is akin to what it used to be in Bihar 15 years ago and that "everything is not well with democracy in Bengal".

The TMC letter to the EC had alleged that Nayak has political and organisational allegiance to the RSS and BJP leaders.