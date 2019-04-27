Home Nation

UP alliance's mantra is 'play caste card, loot money': PM Narendra Modi

Published: 27th April 2019 10:39 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HARDOI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the 'mantra' of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is "Jaat, paat japna; janta ka maal apna".

Modi, while addressing a poll rally here, categorised the alliance as one of "opportunists" who want a helpless government. He went on to say that BSP chief Mayawati is seeking votes in the name of someone who opposes BR Ambedkar, in an apparent reference to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Those who ask for votes in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar have never learnt anything from his life. Behenji (reference to Mayawati) is seeking votes for those who oppose Babasaheb Ambedkar. This happens when your only goal is to get the chair. This happens when your politics is based on caste, and when you do not care about the country. The tie-up of opportunists wants a helpless government because its mantra is - Jaat, paat japna; janta ka maal apna."

Attacking the previous UPA government, Modi said that the country has nowadays become digitalised as internet is accessible to everyone and everywhere, a facility that he claimed was lacking in the tenure of the "remote controlled" government.

Opposition alliance of 'opportunists' will fail in their mission: PM Modi

Modi said India had only two factories to manufacture mobile phones before he became prime minister, adding that there are now more than 125 companies making phones in India.

"Before I became Prime Minister when there used to be a remote control government, there were only two mobile phone manufacturing companies in the country. Now within five years, there are more than 125 factories manufacturing mobiles in India," Modi said.

He added that earlier while talking on the phone, people would keep an eye out for call duration, but today, they only look at how much battery is left.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Nowadays, phones have become our strength. It has made the life of farmers, servants and labourers much easier. But five years back, to use a smartphone was not easy, it was expensive for common people. There was poor connectivity of internet and talking on the phone was expensive. Nowadays, the internet is accessible to anyone and everyone," he said.

SP, BSP and RLD have forged an alliance to take on the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD -- Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Baghpat.

Hardoi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 29.

