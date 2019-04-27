Home Nation

Will withdraw article 370 from J&K if voted to power: Amit Shah

Launching a scathing attack on Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, he said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

Published: 27th April 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah, BJP, Modi

BJP President Amit Shah addressing an election rally on Friday April 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir if the saffron party is voted to power again.

"We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again," Shah said at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand. Shah said during the Congress-led UPA government, terror groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously. Jawans were beheaded by terrorists also, he said.

"We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it. Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there)," the BJP president said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Launching a scathing attack on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, the BJP president said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

"Should there be two prime ministers for one country?" Shah asked the people. The BJP has given the nation Modi as prime minister and the security of the country has been strengthened ever since, he said.

"When the nation rejoiced with sweets following the February 26 Balakot air strike, a pall of gloom descended on the Congress and Pakistan," Shah said.

He ridiculed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for saying that "some boys" had committed mistake and dropped bombs, and there should be talks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Amit Shah Article 370 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp