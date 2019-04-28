Home Nation

20 years on, students in this Jammu and Kashmir school forced to study in open

The school was established in 1999, however, students study in open in the absence of classrooms.

By ANI

UDHAMPUR (Jammu and Kashmir): Students of Government Primary School in Turga village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, which was established 20 years ago, are now forced to study under open sky due to lack of adequate facilities.

The school was established in 1999, however, students study in open in the absence of classrooms.

"50 students are enrolled in this school, but school building can't accommodate them all. I appeal to the Governor to help us," said P Kumar, Sarpanch.

"We are disappointed to see the students sitting on the ground in open. I had written to senior officials to arrange school building for students, but everything went in vain," said Jagdish Chander, a teacher in the school. During adverse weather conditions, the students are asked to go homes, he added.

The Chief Education Officer has instructed Zonal Education Officers to find out more such schools in their regions.

"I have instructed all the Zonal Education Officers to bring to my notice all such schools which don't have adequate facilities or their work has been pending, so we can work on them," said Daljeet Singh, Chief Education Officer, Udhampur. 

