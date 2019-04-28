Home Nation

26 minors rescued from a train, one trafficker held in Bihar

SSB personnel and the volunteers of local child helpline raided in a bogey of Amritsar bound 15211 JanNayak Express and rescued 26 minor children from clutches of human traffickers.

Published: 28th April 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATNA: A case of trafficking in children from interiors of North Bihar was busted Sunday at Narkatiyaganj railway station of East Central Railway, headquartered at Hajipur. Following an intelligence input, a joint team of both railway protection force (RPF), government railway police (GRP), the SSB personnel and the volunteers of local child helpline raided in a bogey of Amritsar bound 15211 JanNayak Express and rescued 26 minor children from clutches of human traffickers.

Inspector General of RPF, East Central Railway, Ravindra Verma said, all the children were aged between 11 and 14 and being taken to Punjab.

"Children were lured in the name of engaging in lucrative private jobs in Punjab and Haryana from remote villages of Darbhanga and other Indo-Nepal bordering areas by a racket of four local traffickers", Verma said.

When raided, three of them, however, managed to escape from train while one was caught and identified as Santosh Kumar of Darbhanga.

Verma said: "A case of human trafficking has been lodged with the Narkatoyagnj GRP under sections 28,04,19(U),370 and 18c/79 of JJ Act named against the arrested one".

After completing legal formalities, all the 26 children were handed over to the director of local child line unit at Narkatiyaganj for further actions as per the juvenile acts.

 

