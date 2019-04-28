Home Nation

Armed forces, their families being dragged into politics: Digvijaya Singh

'These are the people who are not afraid to take a bullet while fighting with enemies, but by saying that we cursed them and because of it he died, then what is happening in this country,' he said.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that people should not drag armed forces and their respective families into politics.

"I feel sad that security forces are being dragged into politics. Which political party does not honour the security forces? Which political outfit does not honour the martyrs? But if we will divide the security forces and the martyrs into different parties - this soldier is good, this is bad - then we are not honouring them and rather insulting them," Singh said while addressing ex-servicemen here.

"These are the people who are not afraid to take a bullet while fighting with enemies, but by saying that we cursed them and because of it he died, then what is happening in this country? Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda did surgical strike in UPA regime, but the UPA government and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not publicise it... I want to say that don't drag security forces and their respective families into politics. We have this issue with the BJP and nothing else. Please don't divide the armed forces," he added.

This comes after Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a swipe at opponent and BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur stating that there would have been no need of surgical strikes if she had cursed Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.

Addressing an election rally here at Ashoka Gardens, Singh said: "Thakur says she had cursed ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who had given supreme sacrifice for the country and is considered a martyr. There would have been no need of surgical strikes if she had cursed Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar."

Voting in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

