'Congress already has majority': Amarinder Singh on AAP allegations of 'buying MLAs'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegations that the state's ruling party was offering money and plum posts to opposition legislators to switch sides.

He claimed that the AAP was trying gimmicks to garner support to keep their party intact. Amarinder asked, "Why would Congress need more MLAs in Punjab? We already have a majority in the Assembly.”

Citing the video released by Bhagwant Mann, which showed the AAP leader literally begging his MLAs to stay back, Amarinder termed it a clear sign of his desperation. “It is a case of sheer frustration over AAP’s complete failure to mop up support and keep the party intact in Punjab.”

AAP Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann had yesterday alleged that the Congress offered Rs 10 crores and lucrative positions to AAP leaders. Mann did not disclose the name of the legislators.

AAP just does not exist in Punjab any more, and the sooner they accept this fact the better it would be for them, the Chief Minister said, adding that hurling false accusations at the Congress was not going to help them regain lost ground.

Amarinder also welcomed former Congress MLA Vijay Kumar Saathi back into the party fold, pointing out that the influx into the Punjab Congress was resulting in fear among other parties active in the state’s political arena.

