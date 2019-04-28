Home Nation

'Congress already has majority': Amarinder Singh on AAP allegations of 'buying MLAs'

The Punjab CM said the AAP just does not exist in the state any more, and the sooner they accept this fact the better it would be for them.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegations that the state's ruling party was offering money and plum posts to opposition legislators to switch sides.

He claimed that the AAP was trying gimmicks to garner support to keep their party intact. Amarinder asked, "Why would Congress need more MLAs in Punjab? We already have a majority in the Assembly.”

Citing the video released by Bhagwant Mann, which showed the AAP leader literally begging his MLAs to stay back, Amarinder termed it a clear sign of his desperation. “It is a case of sheer frustration over AAP’s complete failure to mop up support and keep the party intact in Punjab.”

ALSO READ | AAP may lose status of main opposition party in Punjab

AAP Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann had yesterday alleged that the Congress offered Rs 10 crores and lucrative positions to AAP leaders. Mann did not disclose the name of the legislators.

AAP just does not exist in Punjab any more, and the sooner they accept this fact the better it would be for them, the Chief Minister said, adding that hurling false accusations at the Congress was not going to help them regain lost ground.

Amarinder also welcomed former Congress MLA Vijay Kumar Saathi back into the party fold, pointing out that the influx into the Punjab Congress was resulting in fear among other parties active in the state’s political arena.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Amarinder Singh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 AAP Punjab Congress Congress

