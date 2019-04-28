Home Nation

Does PM take us for bunch of idiots with large memory losses: Chidambaram

The former finance minister's scathing attack on the Prime Minister came a day after Modi said in Kannauj that he does not believe in politics of caste.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his stance on caste and his "origins as a chaiwala", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday asked if the PM considers people a "bunch of idiots" who have suffered memory loss.

"Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): 'I am an OBC'.

Now, he says he has no caste!" Chidambaram tweeted. "In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! "What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?" he asked.

At the poll rally in Kannauj on Saturday, the prime minister had said, "Mayawatiji, I am the most backward. I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics, 130 crore people are my family.

"This country did not know my caste till my detractors abused me. I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji, the Congress people and the 'mahamilavatis' that they are discussing my caste. I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country," he had said.

