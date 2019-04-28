Home Nation

Gujarat government backs potato farmers in PepsiCo case

While four farmers have been sued with damage claim of Rs 1 crore each, five others were slapped with damage claim of Rs 20 lakh.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has decided to back the nine potato farmers locked in a legal battle with food and beverages giant PepsiCo after the latter dragged them to court for growing a potato variety which it claimed was its registered product.

A day after senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel stated that the state could not keep "its eyes shut" to the issue, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday stated that the government had decided to join as a party in the lawsuits filed by the company.

Nitin Patel told a section of the media that the state government had received the representation of the farmers to intervene in the matter and it would submit to the court to be included as a party backing the farmers cause.

Ahmed Patel on Saturday described PepsiCo's action "brazenly wrong" and as many as 192 farmer organisations, including the RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and rights activists made a strong representation that the company should withdraw the cases against the farmers.

PepsiCo has sued the nine farmers of Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts of North Gujarat for allegedly growing the FL2027 or FC5 variety of potatoes for which it has claimed Plant Variety Protection (PVP) rights.

The company has stated that it obtained PVP rights over the potato variety under the Protection of Plant Variety and Farmers Right (PPVFR) Act, 2001. It asserted that the farmers were violating its rights over the seed variety.

While four farmers have been sued with damage claim of Rs 1 crore each, five others were slapped with damage claim of Rs 20 lakh.

The farmers, on the other hand, made their case citing the provisions of the very legislation which, they claimed allows "to save, use, sow, resow, exchange, share or sell his farm produce including seed of a variety protected under this Act".

Meanwhile, PepsiCo has already offered an out-of-court settlement with four of the farmers during a hearing of the case at an Ahmedabad commercial court on Friday on the condition that they would not use the patented variety of potato seeds in the future.

The company said it was "compelled to take the legal recourse" to safeguard the interests of thousands of farmers associated with its "collaborative potato farming programme".

As the court fixed the next hearing for June 12, senior counsel Anand Yagnik, appearing for the farmers, stated that they would deliberate over the company's offer for settlement and file a reply.

North Gujarat has come to represent the potato bowl of the country producing more than 33 lakh tonnes from 1.21 lakh hectares.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PepsiCo case PepsiCo Gujarat government Gujarat Gujarat farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp