Mafia don Atiq Ahmad seeks parole to contest Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Mafia don-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad has moved a bail application before a special court, seeking a short-term bail to contest parliamentary elections from Varanasi.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri said the bail application will be taken up by the court on April 29.

The special court is already hearing as many as 26 criminal cases against Atiq Ahmad, who is presently lodged in the Naini Central Jail in Allahabad.

According to Atiq's counsels, the former MP has obtained nomination papers for contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

However, he would not be able to campaign for himself as he is lodged in jail. Hence he moved the present application requesting the court to release him on short term bail, so that he could campaign.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia state General Secretary Lallan Rai said Atiq Ahmad will contest elections on his party ticket provided he gets parole.