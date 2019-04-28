Home Nation

No dialogue with Pakistan unless terrorism is stopped: Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Shah warned that in Narendra Modi-led government, the New India will never compromise with Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: National President of BJP Amit Shah warned that the new India with a Narendra Modi-led government will never compromise with Pakistan sponsored terrorism and continue neutralising the
terrorists in a very deadly and befittingly way.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and Saran districts on Sunday, which will go for polling on May 6, Shah said. “No dialogue with Pakistan until and unless terrorism is stopped from there against India.” 

In a hard-hitting comment, he said: “If Congress President Rahul Gandhi owes a soft corner towards Pakistan backed terrorism, better he says ‘ILU, ILU’ to terrorists. The Narendra Modi-led government will continue avenging the terror acts with no dialogue till the terror is tamed.” The safety of the nation is
above everything for the BJP and its allies.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“And those, who have sought proof time and again on anti-terror strikes, carried out by Indian armed security forces, crossing the border will get a befitting electoral reply by the people of India,” he said.

Attacking the 10 years of the UPA government at Centre, Shah said Bihar was never given its due share for development. “But when the NDA came into governance, around Rs 6,06,000 crores for the development works were allotted to the state, which has now been brought on the track of development by Nitish Kumar –led state NDA government,” he said. 

He said “Modi hai to vikas hai’ and the NDA will continue on its agenda of ‘sab ke sath, sab ka vikas’.

Taking a swipe at Congress, he said when the Congress was in power, poor people did not have money for healthcare but the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided free health cares to over 24 lakh poor
people under the NDA government. 

Showing genuine concern to the causes of backward people, he said it is the NDA government that has formed the backward commission with Bhagwan Lal Sahni its first president. “And for the poor people of upper castes also, we gave 10% reservation”, he said.

Calling upon the people to vote for the NDA candidates, he said each vote will help the NDA  to continue on its ‘sab ke sath sab ka vikas’ agenda in country.

Sunil Kumar Pintu of JD (U) is contesting from Sitamarhi as NDA candidate while Rajiv Pratap Rudy of BJP is in the fray from Chhapra Lok Sabha seat.

TAGS
Amit Shah Bihar Rally Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

