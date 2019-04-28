Home Nation

No PM except Modi took 'foolish' decisions like demonetisation, GST: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president charged Modi with lying to the people in the last five years on employment and farmers' issues.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

RAEBARELI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that no Prime Minister except Narendra Modi took "foolish" decisions such as demonetisation and Goods and Servies Tax (GST) in the past 70 years.

"In the past 70 years, no one took the foolish decisions such as demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST). It is only Narendra Modi who siphoned off the money of the poor."

The Congress president charged Modi with lying to the people in the last five years on employment and farmers' issues.

"Narendra Modi has lied to the nation for the last five years. In his speeches, he does not speak about employment, farmers or Rs 15 lakh (in every person's bank account). He speaks by looking at the teleprompter and his speech is controlled by a controller from behind. Time is about to change," he told reporters here.

Earlier, addressing an election rally, Gandhi termed as "foolish" the demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) decisions taken by the Modi government.

"Not a single youth in the country can say 'yes, chowkidar gave me employment' because the unemployment rate in the country is the highest in the last 45 years," he said.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is the sitting MP from Raebareli, is seeking re-election from the constituency. Polling for the seat will be held on May 6. 

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Rahul Gandhi GST Demonetisation

