Peon on election duty dies in Maharashtra

Bhagwan Magre suffered a heart attack Sunday and died on his way to hospital.

Published: 28th April 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes.

By PTI

THANE: A 54-year-old peon on election duty in Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, which goes to polls Monday, suffered a heart attack Sunday and died on his way to hospital, police said.

The peon, Bhagwan Magre, was posted at booth no.87 in C Block in Ulhasnagar township, a police officer said.

As soon as Magre reached the booth this afternoon and sat in a chair, he felt uneasy, said senior police inspector S C Suradkar of Central police station.

Magre was being taken to hospital in Ulhasnagar when he died, the police officer said, adding that the peon was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, Suradkar said.

A total of 17 seats, including those from the Mumbai region, go to polls in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state Monday.

