PM-KISAN scheme an insult to farmers: Priyanka Gandhi

BJP is insulting the farmers in the name of the Kisan Samman Yojana, which the prime minister discusses very much, as it will give only Rs 3.50 per day to the beneficiary, said Priyanka.

Published: 28th April 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAHRAICH/AMETHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday dubbed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) an "apmaan"(insult) to farmers.

Vadra also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of nationalism, saying it can be best served by listening to the problems of the people and solving it.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, Vadra said: "The BJP is, in fact, insulting the farmers in the name of the Kisan Samman Yojana, which the prime minister discusses very much, as it will give only Rs 3.50 per day to the beneficiary. This is 'Kisan Apmaan Yojana' (a scheme to insult the farmers)."

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Comparing the PM-KISAN to the Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyay, Vadra said: "On the other hand, the Congress has announced that it will give Rs 6,000 per month to the poor households (if voted to power)."

The Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh said the crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, had not helped the farmers during the times of crisis, alleging that it had instead benefited some industrialists of crores.

Vadra also pointed out to the Congress' manifesto promise of a separate budget for agriculture.

"Every district will have a mini food park. This will help the farmers to link himself to the countrywide market," she said.

Seeking votes for the party's Bahraich candidate, Savitribai Phule, Vadra attacked the BJP over the alleged atrocities on Dalits and minorities during its rule.

"I had met a few Dalit youngsters who had told me that they were beaten up and tortured since they had demanded their rights," the Congress leader said.

"An effort is being made by the BJP to damage the Constitution, and institutions and democracy are being weakened," she said.

Vadra said while the BJP leaders rake up the issue of Pakistan and nationalism, there are leaders who speak about redressing the people's grievances.

"I feel that the biggest nationalism is listening to the voice of the people and resolving their problems," she said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Amethi constituency, represented by party president and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Vadra asked: "What type of nationalism is there in 'main hoon Modi' (I am Modi)? What is the meaning of nationalism? It means patriotism and love for the country. Who is the country? Its people and their love."

"If you have affinity only towards yourself, then what type of nationalism is this?" she added.

Vadra accused Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems.

"Arranging a crowd using the power of money and addressing them or sending a message to them is very easy," she said.

"But, the real thing is to resolve the problems of the people."

"The ground reality is absolutely different. When you speak to the people, a different message emanates and I have never seen the prime minister or the BJP leaders accepting that message," Vadra said.

She described the policies of the BJP as "anti-people", "anti-youth" and "anti-farmers".

"The menace of stray animals is very much here and the farmers are forced to keep a watch on their crops during night.

There are still some places where electricity supply is absent," Vadra added.

