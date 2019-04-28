Home Nation

We are living in a society driven by fear: Congress' Urmila Matondkar

Some of the major issues of the constituency are housing, a scarcity of water and sanitation.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar addresses after joining the Congress Party in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Empathy for people and the desire to oppose the politics of hatred and violence are the driving forces that made her join politics, Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency as a Congress candidate,  has said.

“In a democracy, every citizen needs to do his or her bit. I too had decided to just join the party to fulfill my duty as a citizen. But, when the discussions advanced, the issue of contesting elections popped up, I accepted,” Matondkar said. 

“We are currently living in an atmosphere of hatred and violence and I thought it is my responsibility to stand up. I shall stay in politics to fight this atmosphere whatever the outcome,” she added.
At least a couple of times over past week Matondkar met with mobs chanting slogans in order to demoralise her during her campaign meetings.

“I’m a supporter of freedom of expression and hence I won’t say anything against such sloganeering. But, what followed was terrifying. It took me to the police station for the first time in my life to seek protection. I was just shivering after people tried to disrupt our corner meeting,” she added, referring to a recent incident. 

“Things like these contribute to the atmosphere of hatred. Trolling is a kind of violence, say on the psychological level,” she added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“I’m standing against the people of hatred and people of negativity in a time when people have been killed because they were reformists, intellectuals,” she said while referring to killings of rationalist leaders Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

“We are living in a society driven by fear,” Matondkar said while reiterating strictures passed by the high court against CM Fadnavis for the lack of pace in probes of the Dabholkar-Pansare murder cases.

Matondkar has shifted from the upscale locality of Juhu to Kandivali to be close to the people she wants to represent. While the opposition has been trying to portray her as someone not connected to the common people, she responds saying it is her empathy for the people which has brought her closer.

“I don’t discuss the issue of Rafale in slums,” Matondkar said, adding, “slum dwellers have to take on every day, just for survival. It is more important than issues like Rafale. She took on her opponents citing local issues in the constituency. 

Some of the major issues of the constituency are housing, a scarcity of water and sanitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp