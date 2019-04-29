AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case: CBI court to hear Rajiv Saxena's plea to travel abroad tomorrow

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special CBI court on Monday deferred till Tuesday hearing in the plea filed by Rajiv Saxena, accused turned approver in AgustaWestland deal case, seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for tomorrow after Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh sought the time of one more day to file reply on Saxena's plea.

Saxena had moved the court seeking permission to travel to Europe, United Kingdom and Dubai in the month of May over the grounds of medical treatment.

Saxena turned an approver in the case after the court allowed his plea on March 22.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of January 31 in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier.