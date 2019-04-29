Home Nation

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Daler Mehndi, other artistes urge citizens to vote against 'anti-nationals'

The statement came days after over 200 writers from across the country appealed to the citizens to vote out the BJP and end the politics of hate.

Published: 29th April 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay_Kumar_Sunny_Deol_and_Vivek_Oberoi

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and Vivek Oberoi. (Photos | File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Several creative artistes from different fields on Sunday issued a statement urging people to vote against "anti-nationals" in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"India is at crossroads in its domestic and foreign policy and faces serious threats in its ongoing progress. We have shared disputes among each other but under the present circumstances we have joined hands after much thought to appeal to all our fellow citizens to cast their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government with conviction and courage," the statement read.

The signatories included actors Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Deol and Rahul Roy, writers Vikram Sampath, Ashok Chakradhar and Namita Gokhale, dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Daler Mehndi. Deol is also the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

"We strongly agree that during the last five years, India has seen a government that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development-oriented administration. But it will be impossible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safety and well-being of the nation if anti-national elements get elected to the parliament," the statement said.

READ HERE | Over 100 filmmakers including Vetri Maaran, Aashiq Abu urge people to oust BJP, save democracy

"The sons and daughters of Mother India were horrified at the events that were seen in many campuses of India, mainly JNU, where students studying at the expense of the taxpayers' money chanted slogans that were aimed at disturbing the sovereignty of India. It is our conviction that such forces need to be stopped," it added.

On April 10, over 900 artistes and people from the field of literature issued a statement urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The 907 signatories included Pandit Jasraj, Vivek Oberoi, Shankar Mahadevan, Koena Mitra, Rahul Roy and Triloki Nath Mishra, among others.

The statement came days after over 200 writers from across the country appealed to the citizens to vote out the BJP and end the politics of hate.

In an open letter published on the Indian Cultural Forum, writers and scholars, including Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, Nayantara Sahgal and Romila Thapar, said that hate politics was being used to divide the country and exclude more number of people from living as "full-fledged citizens".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Two Days after the release of the open letter, more than 600 theatre and film personalities, including Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad and Usha Ganguli, signed a letter urging people to "vote the BJP and its allies out of power", arguing that the idea of India and its Constitution were under threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi anti nationals Akshay Kumar Vivek Oberoi Sunny Deol Rahul Roy Daler Mehndi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp