Kanhaiya Kumar is ‘not Neta, but Beta’: CPI national secretary K Narayan

BEGUSARAI: Former president of JNU's Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar-the CPI candidate from Begusarai LS constituency-has emerged as a mascot and injected a new life into the party, CPI national secretary-cum-election in charge of Bihar K Narayan claims. Terming his rise as the ‘rejuvenation of the Left,’ Narayan said the victory of Kumar was imminent and will pave the way for new politics in Bihar.

"PM Narendra Modi has ruined the country and sowed chaos. Speaking truth or talking about the rights of downtrodden people is treated today as an act of anti-nationalism. This is the situation that has to be changed," he said, adding, Kanhaiya’s campaign tagline, “Neta nahin, beta”, emphasizing his connect and humility, is winning all hearts.”

He admitted that at a time when the party is facing innumerable challenges on account of an unprecedented rise in the influence of capitalism, Kanhaiya will take the party's ideologies forward as the most-heard and respected CPI leader of the new generation. “It is his convincing oratory and deeper knowledge of common people's concerns and national needs that has placed him in the league of party's top most ideologues in the country,” Narayan said.

"It wouldn't be hyperbole if we say he is not only the most media focussed candidate but also the highest crowd puller in the current year parliamentary elections”, he said.

What does the party see in him?

Narayan said, “He is the future of the party and the face of the Left to the new generation in which service to humanity is considered service to the nation. With the rise of Kanhaiya-dedicated to the Left, the party will attract more and more youths into alternative politics in order to make a new India where equality, opportunity, unity, dignity and diversity is preserved”, he said, claiming, the victory of Kumar will set a record in the country.

To the question as to what is the quality in Kumar that he has been pitch forked to party leadership, Narayan said, “It is the innate ability of Kanhaiya to see and experience the needs of the poor and articulate it before people in a country which is fast sinking into the marsh of capitalism”.

"He comes from a poor family with a rural background. Still, he rises from a village school to JNU-a globally recognised institution. That in itself is an inspiring story. To add, he is a born leader, motivator and convincing in his arguments on what the nation needs and what it does not,” Narayan said.

On being asked, what will be the first priority of the party if Kanhaiya Kumar is elected; Narayan said, “Working on the much-needed land reforms in Bihar. The party will pursue the agenda with whichever government is formed at the Centre to address such issues. Kanhaiya’s voice will prove weightier than all others in the opposition combined on matters of national and public issues," Narayan said.

He hoped that Begusarai, also known as the ‘Leningrad of Bihar’ and its people will lend strength to Kanhaiya to realize their own dreams.