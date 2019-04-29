Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 121 polling booths in Jharkhand managed by women

Of the 6,072 polling booths in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, 121 were exclusively managed by women.

Published: 29th April 2019

By IANS

RANCHI: Women power was on full display in Jharkhand during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls with 121 polling booths being managed by women on Monday.

"There were 46 all-women polling booths in Palamau, 33 in Chatra and 42 in Lohardaga. At these booths, all polling staff, security personnel and other officials were women," an official said.

Jharkhand is voting for three Maoist-affected parliamentary seats, spread over six districts. More than 40 per cent of the booths are located in sensitive areas.

TAGS
Jharkhand Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha poll 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

