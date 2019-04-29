Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jaipur cardiologist cycles 80 km to cast his vote

'This was just to create awareness for polling and good health. It took me four hours to reach my village,' cardiologist Sharma said.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Jaipur-based cardiologist covered a distance of around 80 km on a cycle to cast his vote in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan on Monday. G L Sharma is a resident of Soda village in Tonk district and runs a hospital in Jaipur. He travelled from Jaipur to a polling booth in his village on a cycle to cast his vote Monday.

"This was just to create awareness for polling and good health. It took me four hours to reach my village," Sharma said.

The doctor also advised people to do cycling for good health. "I do cycling every Sunday as it is good for heart," he added.

Polling in 13 constituencies of the state is taking place Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.

