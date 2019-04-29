Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shivpal Singh Yadav's PSP to support Congress in Lucknow

The PSP led by Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced its support to Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnan in Lucknow.

Published: 29th April 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) led by Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced its support to Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnan in Lucknow.

The PSP has not fielded any candidate in Lucknow.

PSP sources said that the Congress candidate had personally sought support from Shivpal Yadav. "In any case, there was no question of supporting the SP-BSP candidate Poonam Sinha," said a PSP leader.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The PSP is a breakaway group of the Samajwadi Party led by Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The PSP has fielded candidates on a majority of the seats but not in Mainpuri where Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the candidate. The PSP has also not put up candidates in Azamgarh and Kannauj where Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav are candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha poll 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Shivpal Singh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp