Lok Sabha elections: Forces trying to malign Begusarai's image will face defeat, says Kanhaiya Kumar

By ANI

BEGUSARAI: CPI candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday asserted that the forces trying to malign the image of the parliamentary constituency will have to face the defeat when the result will be announced on May 23.

Before casting his vote at a polling centre in the city, former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya said, "Begusarai ko badnam karne wali takton ko Begusarai mein muh ki khani padegi (The forces working to malign the image of Begusarai will have to face the defeat.)"

In Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya will be contesting against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Hassan of the RJD.

Giriraj Singh cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. Before casting voting, the BJP leader offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham.

Several prominent Bollywood personalities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, and Prakash Raj have campaigned for Kanhaiya.