Lok Sabha polls Phase 4: Three polling officers collapse to death in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday morning, just an hour before polling was to start, another poll staff Gappu Singh Yadav died due to heart attack on duty in Sidhi constituency.

By Express News Service

Three polling staff died in Madhya Pradesh just a few hours before voting commenced in six parliamentary constituencies and bypoll to one assembly seat. 

Amit Pacheshwar, (42), a peon in a government school in Seoni district died after brain haemorrhage on Sunday.  He was part of polling team for Lakhnadaun assembly segment of Mandla seat. 

Just when the poll team was ready to leave for their place of duty after collecting EVMs from the strong room from the Seoni district collector office, he started vomiting and fell unconscious.

In adjoining Chhindwara LS seat's Sausar assembly segment, a woman poll staff Sunanda Kotekar died due to heart attack on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, just an hour before polling was to start, another poll staff Gappu Singh Yadav died due to heart attack on duty in Sidhi constituency. Yadav was posted as an ASI in Indore's Hatod police station.

