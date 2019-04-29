Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Poll candidate alleges attack by Naxals, EC launches probe

A case was registered by police in this connection and the state election office was also probing the incident, they said.

Published: 29th April 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: An Independent candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat Lok Sabha seat alleged that his vehicle was set afire by Naxals on Monday, officials said. A case was registered by police in this connection and the state election office was also probing the incident, they said.

Kishore Samrite, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, claimed while talking to reporters in Balaghat that the incident took place when he stopped his jeep at Posra village in Lanjhi area of the district in the wee hours of Monday to offer prayers at a temple.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE

While he was at the temple, around 20 to 25 "armed Naxals" attacked his four-wheeler and set it ablaze before fleeing, he alleged.

State Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said, "We have already provided security to Samrite. We are verifying the incident and probing it." Asked about Samrite's claim that the attackers were Naxals, Rao said they were trying to verify it.

A case was registered by police against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, Lanjhi's sub-divisional officer of police Nitesh Bhargava said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxal attack Naxals Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp