Election Commission to decide poll code violation complaints against Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday

Deputy Election Commissioner said each alleged violation would have to be taken up separately and decision will be taken accordingly.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commisison has scheduled a meeting to decide on complaints of MCC violation by BJP chief Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) will on Tuesday take a decision on complaints of alleged violations of model code of conduct (MCC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah, it said on Monday.

"Regarding the alleged complaints of violation of model code of conduct against senior leaders of two political parties, the Commission has already taken all the inputs and details and has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for taking a decision on each of the issues," Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told the media.

"At present there are three leaders against which alleged complaints are there -- Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah. The matters are under consideration with the Commission," he added.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said there was a need to take a comprehensive view of all the complaints and added that each alleged violation would have to be taken up separately and decision will be taken accordingly.

There are several complaints of alleged MCC violations against the three leaders. While Modi and Shah have been accused of making "hate speeches" and "using" armed forces for "political propaganda" during the Lok Sabha polls, there have also been complaints against Gandhi's use of "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

 

