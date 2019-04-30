Hyderabad: IIT aspirant shoots self with father’s pistol after failing to crack JEE

By Online Desk

An IIT aspirant in Hyderabad committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s pistol after failing to crack the coveted JEE (Mains) exam. The 21-year-old was found in a pool of blood at his Neredmet residence in the morning.

“He shot himself on his forehead with the pistol belonging to his father Meherdin, a retired army jawan working as a security guard with a private bank,” said Neredmet police inspector, A Narasimha Swamy.

The deceased, Sahil, appeared for his Class 12 CBSE board exams recently as a private candidate. He was preparing under Aakash Institute for the JEE.

Unfortunately, Sahil could not clear the entrance test, the results of which were declared on April 29. Apparently, this led to his father reprimanding him and blamed him for failing in the JEE test.

“His failure in the entrance exam and reprimand from his father could have pushed Sahil into depression. After everybody slept on Monday night, he took his father’s pistol and shot himself dead in his bedroom,” Swamy said.

Police have booked a case and are investigating it under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with suicide.