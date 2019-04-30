Home Nation

Hyderabad: IIT aspirant shoots self with father’s pistol after failing to crack JEE

The deceased, Sahil, could not clear the entrance test, the results of which were declared on April 29.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

An IIT aspirant in Hyderabad committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s pistol after failing to crack the coveted JEE (Mains) exam. The 21-year-old was found in a pool of blood at his Neredmet residence in the morning.

“He shot himself on his forehead with the pistol belonging to his father Meherdin, a retired army jawan working as a security guard with a private bank,” said Neredmet police inspector, A Narasimha Swamy.

The deceased, Sahil, appeared for his Class 12 CBSE board exams recently as a private candidate. He was preparing under Aakash Institute for the JEE.  

Unfortunately, Sahil could not clear the entrance test, the results of which were declared on April 29. Apparently, this led to his father reprimanding him and blamed him for failing in the JEE test.  

“His failure in the entrance exam and reprimand from his father could have pushed Sahil into depression. After everybody slept on Monday night, he took his father’s pistol and shot himself dead in his bedroom,” Swamy said.

Police have booked a case and are investigating it under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide JEE IIT aspirants hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp