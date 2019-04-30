Jail term in drug case will not impact Ness Wadia: Company

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Maintaining that the jail term by a Japanese court for Ness Wadi in a drug case remains suspended, the business conglomerate on Tuesday said that the development will not impact Wadia Group heir in discharging his responsibilities.

"The judgement is clear. It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the Group and outside," Wadia Group spokesperson said in a statement.

He confirmed that Wadia is currently in India.

The Financial Times has reported that Ness Wadia was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

According to a report by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK, customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, sits on the boards of various group companies including low-cost airline GoAir.

Following arrest in Japan, Wadia is reported to have spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20.

The Sapporo District Court handed Wadia a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years, the Financial Times reported.