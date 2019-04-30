Home Nation

Mayawati threatens to reconsider support to Kamal Nath government in MP

Her warning came after Lokendra Singh Rajput, the SP-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Published: 30th April 2019

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday said that she would reconsider her party's support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati's warning came after Lokendra Singh Rajput, the Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In visual clips posted on social media, Lokendra Singh Rajput, wearing a garland, was seen with Jyotiraditya Scindia, signalling his formal entry into the Congress.

"Young candidate Lokendra Singh, by joining the Congress, has given us his support. We welcome him to the Congress family," Scindia tweeted.

A furious Mayawati tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which has a slim majority.

If Mayawati decides to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath-led government, the Congress majority will get slimmer in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

