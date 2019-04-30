Home Nation

'Never heard such rubbish': Priyanka Gandhi on MHA notice over Rahul's citizenship status

The MHA has asked Rahul to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.

Published: 30th April 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday termed as "rubbish" the MHA notice to her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the citizenship issue, saying all know that he was born and raised here.

"I have never heard such rubbish. All know Rahul Gandhi was born, raised here," she said.

"The entire country knows he was born before them. He was brought up before them. He grew up before them. What rubbish is this?" Priyanka shot back when asked about the notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA has asked Rahul to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.

In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in2003 with Rahul as one of its directors.

An objection on the citizenship issue was also raised by an independent candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, but the returning officer declared his nominations papers as valid on scrutiny.

Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls in the fifth phase of voting on May 6.

  • Satheesan
    Then take Swamy to the court for defamation case. Why are u not doing it? Are u hiding something more? His all top secret will come to public?
    1 day ago reply
