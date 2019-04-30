Home Nation

SC seeks EC response on Congress MP's plea alleging MCC violations by PM, Amit Shah

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, fixed Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea for hearing on Thursday.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the response of the Election Commission on a plea by a Congress MP alleging Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on their alleged hate speeches and using armed forces for "political propaganda".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the poll panel was free to pass orders on the complaint of Sushmita Dev, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam and President of 'All India Mahila Congress'. The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, fixed Dev's plea for hearing on Thursday.

Dev has alleged that "inaction" by EC on complaints against top BJP leaders was "a sign of invidious discrimination" as also "arbitrary, capricious and impermissible" as it was destructive of the integrity of the electoral process.

The plea listed out several alleged instances of MCC violations by Modi and Shah in their meetings and referred to as the first violation the speech of Modi at a rally at Wardha, Maharashtra, on April 1 where he had allegedly raised the issue of 'bhagva aatankwad' (saffron terror).

