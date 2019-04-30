Lok Sabha elections 2019: Moon Moon Sen wakes up late, Mamata gets wake up call

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Amid the sporadic violence that has become a regular feature on polling day in West Bengal, what stood out on Monday was Asansol’s Trinamool candidate Moon Moon Sen being literally caught napping.

In all, 64% of the electorate cast their votes in 72 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over nine states in Phase IV of the Lok Sabha elections amid complaints of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a few states.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While West Bengal did better with 76.44% polling in eight Lok Sabha seats, the car of Asansol’s sitting MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo was attacked at Barabani and its rear windshield smashed.

But yesteryear actor Moon Moon Sen claimed to have no clue about it because — hold your breath — she was served bed tea very late. ‘’They gave me bed tea very late so I woke up very late,’’ was her lame excuse.

For the duration of the campaign, she has been staying in an Asansol hotel and her normal wake up time has been well past 9 am.In Birbhum’s Dubrajpur, a central force jawan opened fire in the air inside a polling station after a group of Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly stormed a booth and went on the rampage. The jawan was later removed from the polling station by his superiors.

Several incidents of clashes were reported from Birbhum, Bolpur, Asansol and Ranaghat. Supriyo demanded re-poll in all the booths in Barabani and Raniganj seats.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s 13 Lok Sabha seats saw brisk polling, with 57.58% voters exercising their franchise. The BJP had won 12 out of 13 seats in 2014. The SP alleged large scale malfunctioning of EVMs in Kannauj.Odisha recorded 68% polling as against 73.75% in 2014 for six seats. Brisk polling was reported in MP and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra turnout 57%

Over 57% voters exercised their franchise in Maharashtra for 17 Lok Sabha seats with corporate honchos and film stars queuing up at polling booths in Mumbai since morning. Mumbai recorded 55.11%, up from 51.59% in the 2014 poll

Man stabbed to death

A Congress worker was stabbed to death in Balikuda-Erasama are of Jagatsinghpur seat while he was returning from a polling booth. The victim, Lachman Behera, had recently quit the BJD and joined

the Congress