Home Nation

Is 'Yeti' real? Indian Army tweets footprints of mythical creature and Twitter is divided

Yeti is covered in thick fur and is much bigger than an average human. The ape-like creature is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

Published: 30th April 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Yeti

Footprints of Yeti tweeted by Indian Army's Expedition team. (Photo | Twitter, ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

By Online Desk

Believe it or not, the Indian Army has discovered giant footprints in the Himalayas, which reportedly belongs to mythical creature Yeti. It is the first time the Indian Army's expedition team has sighted it.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said, "for the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019."

The tweet also had images of the footprints and the Army men who spotted it. "This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," it added.

This isn't the first time for someone to spot Yeti. Even in the past, sightings of the creature were reported by explorers and locals. The ape-like creature is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

Yeti is covered in thick fur and is much bigger than an average human. Even the Army's tweet said that the footprint measured 32x15 inches. 

Twitterati were quick to react to the Indian Army's tweet on Yeti and here are some of the reactions:

One of the first persons to react was BJP leader Tarun Vijay, who congratulated the Indian Army's Expedition team and called for people to respect the mythical creature.

While some are in support of the Army's claim, others are just skeptical about it.

Uhm, well there's something about this tweet. We just leave it to our readers to decode it.

These reactions will just tickle your funny bones

Well, that escalated quickly.

The events have turned out to be much like the 'Smallfoot' movie, but here it is the humans who are surprised to spot the Yeti. But, unless one gets to meet the giant beast, we can't ascertain if he's a-Migo, like the movie's lead character. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Yeti Yeti in Himalayas Indian Army Expedition Team Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp