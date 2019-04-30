Is 'Yeti' real? Indian Army tweets footprints of mythical creature and Twitter is divided

By Online Desk

Believe it or not, the Indian Army has discovered giant footprints in the Himalayas, which reportedly belongs to mythical creature Yeti. It is the first time the Indian Army's expedition team has sighted it.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said, "for the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019."

The tweet also had images of the footprints and the Army men who spotted it. "This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," it added.

This isn't the first time for someone to spot Yeti. Even in the past, sightings of the creature were reported by explorers and locals. The ape-like creature is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

Yeti is covered in thick fur and is much bigger than an average human. Even the Army's tweet said that the footprint measured 32x15 inches.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

One of the first persons to react was BJP leader Tarun Vijay, who congratulated the Indian Army's Expedition team and called for people to respect the mythical creature.

Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'. — Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019

While some are in support of the Army's claim, others are just skeptical about it.

It also is a result of studying in Himalayan regions like Sikkim (Nepal & Bhutan) too - where “Yeti” is not a myth - its co-existence with humans is interwoven in our culture and folklore. #shokpa — कर्मा भूटीया (@iambhutia) April 29, 2019

The events have turned out to be much like the 'Smallfoot' movie, but here it is the humans who are surprised to spot the Yeti. But, unless one gets to meet the giant beast, we can't ascertain if he's a-Migo, like the movie's lead character.