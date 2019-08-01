Home Nation

200 government officers under radar for misconduct and corruption

An official said the vigilance heads in the various ministries and departments have been asked to expedite the process.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Action against corrupt and non-performing officers will continue in the NDA 2.0 and there will be no-tolerance towards officers involved in any kind of misconduct including corrupt activities. 

Sources claimed that nearly 200 officers are under the scanner and government has asked the departments concerned to complete the enquiries so that action could be initiated. Most of these officers include IAS and IPS officers and sources said that they are from many ministries and government departments.

Earlier, during meetings PMO had expressed its displeasure over slow progress on the cases of misconduct, corruption or non-performance against officers. Thereafter, ministries and departments were told to provide information about such officials. The Centre had initiated action against dozens of officers of tax departments and sent them on compulsory retirement for corruption and personal misconduct.

An official said the vigilance heads in the various ministries and departments have been asked to expedite the process. The rule to punish non-performers was revisited after the first BJP government came to power.

During September 2015, a DoPT office memorandum said, “While considering integrity of an employee, actions or decisions taken by the employee which do not appear to be above board, complaints received against him, or suspicious property transactions, for which there may not be sufficient evidence to initiate departmental proceedings, may be taken into account.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi NDA 2.0 IAS corruption
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp