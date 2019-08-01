200 government officers under radar for misconduct and corruption

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Action against corrupt and non-performing officers will continue in the NDA 2.0 and there will be no-tolerance towards officers involved in any kind of misconduct including corrupt activities.

Sources claimed that nearly 200 officers are under the scanner and government has asked the departments concerned to complete the enquiries so that action could be initiated. Most of these officers include IAS and IPS officers and sources said that they are from many ministries and government departments.

Earlier, during meetings PMO had expressed its displeasure over slow progress on the cases of misconduct, corruption or non-performance against officers. Thereafter, ministries and departments were told to provide information about such officials. The Centre had initiated action against dozens of officers of tax departments and sent them on compulsory retirement for corruption and personal misconduct.

An official said the vigilance heads in the various ministries and departments have been asked to expedite the process. The rule to punish non-performers was revisited after the first BJP government came to power.

During September 2015, a DoPT office memorandum said, “While considering integrity of an employee, actions or decisions taken by the employee which do not appear to be above board, complaints received against him, or suspicious property transactions, for which there may not be sufficient evidence to initiate departmental proceedings, may be taken into account.”